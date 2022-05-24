San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tests positive for COVID-19, his office confirms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced in a press release Monday night.Liccardo released the following statement:"After feeling under the weather this evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am thankful that my vaccination has prevented any serious symptoms so far. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, mask up indoors, and utilize free COVID tests to help reduce the spread and the risk of serious symptoms."Liccardo did have public city business on Monday.He hosted a small press conference with San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata.Both wore masks when they were not speaking at the podium.