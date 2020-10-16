WATCH LIVE: Grass fire burning near South San Francisco hill sign prompts evacuations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- A four-alarm grass fire is being reported atop Sign Hill in South San Francisco on Friday afternoon, prompting mandatory evacuations.

The fire started at 11:54a.m. on Friday.

ABC7's Cornell Barnard tweeted "four-alarm grass fire burning on "sign hill' in South San Francisco. Evacuations underway for residents living on Ridgeview Ct. Structures threatened."



Homeowners living along Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court and Viewmont Terrance are being told to evacuate immediately as dozens of structures are threatened.

Watch the live stream in the player above for a look at the blaze.



The fire is seen burning near the iconic South San Francisco sign.







ABC7's Stephanie Sierra says flames are moving dangerously close to homes.
Neighborhoods off Hillside Blvd. and Chestnut Ave are evacuating.



