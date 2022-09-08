Man beheaded woman in front of 2 kids in San Carlos: law enforcement sources

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Law enforcement sources say that a woman between the ages of 23 and 27 years old was beheaded Thursday in front of two children in San Carlos.

The San Mateo Co. Sheriff's Department said the crime happened in the middle of the street on the 300-400 block of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue.

Sources say the victim reportedly got a temporary restraining order against the suspect, Hayward resident Jose Solano Landaeta, in April.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman's body in the street. About 10 minutes after deputies arrived on scene, the suspect reportedly walked over and was at first detained, but later arrested for the violent crime.

The sheriff's department says the suspect used a stabbing instrument.

Sources say there was a history of domestic violence at the address where the woman was killed.

