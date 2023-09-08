The 49ers Faithful, excited for the season, are looking to show out in Pittsburgh this Sunday for the team's opener against the Steelers.

Traveling 49ers Faithful hope to turn Pittsburgh into sea of red for season opener

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 49ers fans are notorious for traveling to see their team play and turning opponent's stadiums into seas of red.

This Sunday could be another one of those games with the Niners opening the season in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

MORE: Nick Bosa agrees to 5-year, $170M extension with SF 49ers, source tells ESPN

We found some members of the 49ers Faithful, and even a Steelers fan, at San Francisco International Airport heading to the Steel City.

There's definitely excitement, not just about seeing the team this Sunday, but about the entire season.

"I mean get loud, enjoy it, enjoy the ride because the last one was in Vegas, last game will be in Vegas so let's get ready for this ride," 49ers fan Oscar Ceja said.

The Vegas reference is to the Super Bowl - which Las Vegas is hosting this season.