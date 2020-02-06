San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers clear out locker room, reflect on season

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- After falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in Miami, the San Francisco 49ers returned to Levi's Stadium Wednesday morning for a year-end meeting and to clear out their locker room.

"Some things I'd rather have back, but this whole year has been incredible," said 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "This team, the players, coaches, it was a great group to be around. I enjoyed every minute of it. Terrible ending, but we gotta take the good with the bad."

RELATED: Super Bowl 54: Fans welcome 49ers home after tough loss to Chiefs in Miami

The 49ers faithful taken on an amazing ride.

One that may have fallen short in the Super Bowl but memorable nonetheless.

Watch the video to hear from some of the players about their plans for the off-season and what they hope to see in the future.

Go here for the latest news and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta clarasan francisco 49ersnflsuper bowlsuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
2020 NFL season projections: Chances to make Super Bowl, win division, land top draft spot, more
49ers' Solomon Thomas opens up about mental health struggles, shares advice
49ers' Raheem Mostert acknowledges family concern over return to practice
Ranking 2020 NFL offseasons from worst to first: Barnwell on the Raiders, Saints, 49ers, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News