Pep rally sendoff held at SFO for 49ers fans headed to NFC Championship game in Philadelphia

A pep rally sendoff was held at San Francisco International Airport for 49ers fans headed to the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 49er faithful are getting pumped less than 24 hours before Sunday's big NFC Championship game in Philadelphia versus the Eagles.

The Niners are just one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl.

Saturday, there was a big send-off for Niner fans flying for Philly.

It was a big, loud red and gold sendoff at SFO for all Niner fans flying out to the big game.

"I know it's going to be a really tough match with the Eagles, but I think the Niners will pull it off," said 49ers fan Annadine Miramontez.

"Obviously the Niners have had a crazy season with Trey Lance going down and Jimmy going down, but Brock Purdy has shown he's not here to mess around," said 49ers fan Shubham Gupta.

A Philly-bound United Airlines flight was packed with Niner Gang members Saturday morning. The airline's ground crew and even the flight crew showed their true Niner colors.

"Me and my son watch all the home games together and now we're going to Vegas to watch this one because we're not going to Philly," said Tony Chavez.

ABC7 News was in Philadelphia Saturday, where the 'Niner Faithful' launched a takeover of a restaurant near the stadium the game will be played at.

"So we've invaded Philly. We're here to represent the Bay, represent the 49ers and have a lot of fun," said 49ers fan Elizabeth Bloodworth.

Anthony from San Francisco had this prediction.

"I say we win 20 to 17. I just know we're going to win. We're going to the Super Bowl. We're getting a sixth ring, because it's been too long," said 49ers fan Anthony Duardado.

Back at SFO, we spotted Eagles fan Eddie Ortiz from Hayward headed to Philly.

Reporter: "You're brave to wear an Eagles jersey at SFO."

"This is my year round gear. I know it's weird. I grew up in LA," Ortiz said.

Today, Eddie was clearly outnumbered.

"Go Niners, all the way," Chavez said.

