49ers heading to NFC Championship game in Philadelphia to play Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers are off to Philadelphia to play the Eagles with the NFC title on the line.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are off to Philadelphia to play the Eagles with the NFC Title on the line. Fans lined the back lot of the team's practice facility hours early to get a glimpse of their favorite stars hoping to spread good luck and faith to their team.

The Niners are heading to a hostile environment. But based on the support we saw for this sendoff on Friday, I'm sure there will be plenty of Red and Gold in Philly.

Things are riding high for the 49ers so the fans remain faithful.

They're hoping to greet their team again when they return home, maybe with a NFC Championship trophy in their hands as well.

"They're on their way to Philly, so we have to be there to support them," Stockton resident Jaime Cardona said.

"It's important that they see us as fans showing that support so they can take that with them and just hit the ground running when they get there. This is our last chance to cheer them on so they can go to Philly with some energy."

"I truly, truly believe it," Concord resident Daniel Almendarez said. "I think Purdy is going to get this done for us. We have a team, Deebo, Kittle, everybody on the team, we're stacked. I really believe we could take out Philly."

