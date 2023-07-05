San Francisco is gearing up to throw the biggest 4th of July fireworks show in Northern California tonight

San Francisco gears up for biggest 4th of July fireworks show in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is gearing up to throw the biggest Fourth of July fireworks show in Northern California Tuesday night.

"It's like Christmas for Santa Clause. It's a busy day," said Pat Dyas, show producer for Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.

Pyro Spectaculars by Souza gave us a behind the scenes look into the preparation work leading up to the show.

4th of July events: List of Bay Area fireworks shows, festivals

Considering that last year the fog made it basically impossible to see fireworks, this time the experts have a different strategy.

"So we decided this year we will start the display at the deck of the barge," said Dyas and added, "We have filled in the lower level that wasn't filled in last year. The show will still go up to 1,200 to 1,500 feet at the upper level but there will be things to see at the lower level too."

Caroline Farley and her family are praying for no fog. They made the trip from Canada to San Francisco especially for the holiday.

"It was a dream to see an Independence Day in America with the Americans," said Farley and added, "I know Americans love their country and I wanted to see that. I'm quite excited to see how it's going to be tonight."

VIDEO: Here's how Bay Area is celebrating 4th of July

Nicola Golden and her family booked hotel rooms in San Francisco to stay the night after the show.

"Just having fun and having family time enjoying all the festivities," said Golden.

San Francisco Fire wants you to keep something in mind in case you see illegal fireworks in your area.

"Please leave 911 open. If you feel it absolutely necessary to call to report this please call 311 in San Francisco. When you call make sure you can give an exact location and a description of the person," said San Francisco fire spokesperson, Jonathan Baxter.

Watch the San Francisco fireworks show live on ABC7News.com, our social media pages and streaming apps starting at 9:30 p.m.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live