small business

Popular SF clothing boutique to close Noe Valley location after over 2 decades in business

By
EMBED <>More Videos

End of an era: Popular SF clothing boutique to close after 23 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A popular San Francisco clothing boutique is shutting down one of its locations -- part of a trend hitting retail stores across the city.

Ambiance has been styling up San Franciscans for decades. Soon, however, the chain's most popular location in Noe Valley will close its doors on Aug. 31.

"It's the end of an era for us," said store owner Donna O'Leary. "Twenty-three years in Noe Valley. It's a big deal, but it was a business decision."

O'Leary says during the pandemic their landlord was very generous in reducing their rent -- so much so, that it would be 70% more expensive to go back to the existing lease.

VIDEO: Arcana welcomes you to a community living room in the heart of SF
EMBED More News Videos

Visit this shared living room and oasis in the heart of SF's Mission District.



"The after-COVID business is not the same as the pre-COVID business," said O'Leary. "Nor are the rents the same."

Facing high costs with record-high inflation, O'Leary lost the lease, and the building was sold.

A reality hitting small businesses across San Francisco -- especially in retail.

"Our retail foot traffic has gone down 33% since 2019," said Emily Abraham, a legislative and community affairs director with the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

Abraham said there are more than 90,000 small businesses in San Francisco, making up 93% of the city's business community. She says a majority of that group is facing rising rents.

"While rents are rising, small business owners are not seeing the foot traffic or consumer spending that they need in order to meet the demands of increased rent and inflation," said Abraham.

RELATED: Oakland Little Saigon business owners fed up over daily crime, demand change

Since January 2021, rent prices in San Francisco have increased 14%, according to an analysis of data compiled by SFCC. Inflation back then was 1.4%, whereas today inflation is 9.1%.

The slower pace of the pandemic has come at a cost for both O'Leary and her customers.

"We've come here for 20 years," said San Francisco resident Kendal Harris. "I've gotten my prom dresses and my sister's prom dresses, all our graduation dresses. I was hoping my daughters would be able to shop here too."

Hundreds of devoted customers lined the street to get in to shop at the charming black-and-white-colored store that is now covered with closing signs.

"It is very sad," said O'Leary. "But you can see all the support from the neighborhood. This has just been one of the greatest neighborhoods Ambiance has ever been in."

RELATED: The love story behind Third Culture Bakery's chosen family

Ambiance will extend its close-out sale to the public on Friday, July 15. Its Haight Street location previously closed during the pandemic.

But there's a shopping silver lining: O'Leary won't be laying off any staff. They will be moving to the chain's two remaining locations on Irving and Union Streets scheduled to be open seven days a week.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors secured $10 million in the upcoming budget to be used toward grants and loans aimed at helping struggling small businesses.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscoshop localwomen's clothingsmall businesseconomyclothingfashiongoing out of businessretailstore closingsmall business survival
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
The new St. Pete Pier is the crown jewel of this Florida city
These $133 tote bags are made entirely from trash
This urban greenhouse is about to be your new home away from home
This Queer-owned bakery stands as a community safe haven for all
TOP STORIES
Person hurt after truck, train collides in Oakland, officials say
SF police seize nearly $200K worth of stolen goods from apartment
Man recovering from monkeypox describes symptoms, experience
How SF couple got their driveway back after threat of $1,500 fine
Join ABC7 at AIDS Walk San Francisco 2022
SF leaders push for more vaccines amid looming monkeypox crisis
Thousands of dollars worth of vintage 'Blythe' dolls stolen in Oakland
Show More
Approximately $20M worth of drugs seized in Calif.
Jayland Walker had 46 gunshot wounds, autopsy finds
SJPD investigating fatal shooting at shopping center
Biden, Saudi crown prince begin big meeting with fist bump
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to 4,700 acres
More TOP STORIES News