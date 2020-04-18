List of San Francisco Bay Area food banks, pantries during coronavirus crisis

food bank

SAN FRANCISCO -- With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children.

If you need help, help is here. Visit FeedingAmerica.org for information about food banks in your area.

In San Francisco, San Mateo, Napa, Marin, Santa Clara, Solano, Alameda and Contra Costa counties, you can dial 2-1-1 on the telephone to get connected to a specialist for personalized 24/7 assistance to learn more about services like food stamps, food pantries and hot meal locations in your community.

Click here to see a searchable map of food banks from 2-1-1 or keep scrolling for a list of food pantries in the greater San Francisco Bay Area compiled by San Francisco State University:

Alameda County Community Food Bank

1-510-635-FOOD (3663)
7900 Edgewater Drive
Oakland, CA 94621

Alameda Food Bank

1900 Thau Way
Alameda, CA 94501
510-523-5850

Berkley Food Pantry

1600 Sacramento Street
Berkeley, CA 94702
(510) 525-2280

Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano

Concord Warehouse
4010 Nelson Ave.
Concord, CA 94520

925-676-7543

Fairfield Warehouse
2339 Courage Dr, Ste F
Fairfield, CA 94533
707-421-9777

North Peninsula Food Pantry & Dining Center of Daly City

31 Bepler Street
Daly City, CA 94014-1002
650-994-5150

Project Open Hand - Meals with love

Oakland
1921 San Pablo Avenue
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 622-0221

San Francisco
730 Polk Street

San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 447-2300

San Francisco and Marin Food Bank

San Francisco
900 Pennsylvania Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94107

Marin
2550 Kerner Boulevard
San Rafael, CA 94901
415-282-1900

Second Harvest Food Bank - Santa Clara & San Mateo Co.

Call 1-800-984-3663
Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank - Santa Cruz Co.

Santa Cruz County residents, call (831) 662-0991

Monterey County residents, call 831-758-1523

San Benito County residents, call (831) 637-0340

