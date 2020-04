List of San Francisco Bay Area food banks, pantries during coronavirus crisis

SAN FRANCISCO -- With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children.If you need help, help is here. Visit FeedingAmerica.org for information about food banks in your area.In San Francisco, San Mateo, Napa, Marin, Santa Clara, Solano, Alameda and Contra Costa counties, you can dial 2-1-1 on the telephone to get connected to a specialist for personalized 24/7 assistance to learn more about services like food stamps, food pantries and hot meal locations in your community. Click here to see a searchable map of food banks from 2-1-1 or keep scrolling for a list of food pantries in the greater San Francisco Bay Area compiled by San Francisco State University 1-510-635-FOOD (3663)7900 Edgewater DriveOakland, CA 946211900 Thau WayAlameda, CA 94501510-523-58501600 Sacramento StreetBerkeley, CA 94702(510) 525-2280Concord Warehouse4010 Nelson Ave.Concord, CA 94520925-676-7543Fairfield Warehouse2339 Courage Dr, Ste FFairfield, CA 94533707-421-977731 Bepler StreetDaly City, CA 94014-1002650-994-5150Oakland1921 San Pablo AvenueOakland, CA 94612(510) 622-0221San Francisco730 Polk StreetSan Francisco, CA 94109(415) 447-2300San Francisco900 Pennsylvania AvenueSan Francisco, CA 94107Marin2550 Kerner BoulevardSan Rafael, CA 94901415-282-1900Call 1-800-984-3663Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.Santa Cruz County residents, call (831) 662-0991Monterey County residents, call 831-758-1523San Benito County residents, call (831) 637-0340