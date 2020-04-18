List of San Francisco Bay Area food banks, pantries during coronavirus crisis

SAN FRANCISCO -- With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children.
If you need help, help is here. Visit FeedingAmerica.org for information about food banks in your area.
In San Francisco, San Mateo, Napa, Marin, Santa Clara, Solano, Alameda and Contra Costa counties, you can dial 2-1-1 on the telephone to get connected to a specialist for personalized 24/7 assistance to learn more about services like food stamps, food pantries and hot meal locations in your community.
Click here to see a searchable map of food banks from 2-1-1 or keep scrolling for a list of food pantries in the greater San Francisco Bay Area compiled by San Francisco State University:
Alameda County Community Food Bank
1-510-635-FOOD (3663)
7900 Edgewater Drive
Oakland, CA 94621
Alameda Food Bank
1900 Thau Way
Alameda, CA 94501
510-523-5850
Berkley Food Pantry
1600 Sacramento Street
Berkeley, CA 94702
(510) 525-2280
Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano
Concord Warehouse
4010 Nelson Ave.
Concord, CA 94520
925-676-7543
Fairfield Warehouse
2339 Courage Dr, Ste F
Fairfield, CA 94533
707-421-9777
North Peninsula Food Pantry & Dining Center of Daly City
31 Bepler Street
Daly City, CA 94014-1002
650-994-5150
Project Open Hand - Meals with love
Oakland
1921 San Pablo Avenue
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 622-0221
San Francisco
730 Polk Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 447-2300
San Francisco and Marin Food Bank
San Francisco
900 Pennsylvania Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94107
Marin
2550 Kerner Boulevard
San Rafael, CA 94901
415-282-1900
Second Harvest Food Bank - Santa Clara & San Mateo Co.
Call 1-800-984-3663
Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Second Harvest Food Bank - Santa Cruz Co.
Santa Cruz County residents, call (831) 662-0991
Monterey County residents, call 831-758-1523
San Benito County residents, call (831) 637-0340
Click here for more coronavirus coverage from ABC7.
List of San Francisco Bay Area food banks, pantries during coronavirus crisis
FOOD BANK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News