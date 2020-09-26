Video shows bicyclist riding across Bay Bridge, draws honks from drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driver heading eastbound on the Bay Bridge on Friday got video of someone riding a bike in the slow lane.

The driver Jonathon Freeman, said he did what he could to run interference and basically escort the cyclist, as other drivers passed by, some honking at the bicyclist.

The last thing the video shows is the cyclist pulling onto the shoulder, just east of the Treasure Island Tunnel.

We've seen this kind of thing on the Bay Bridge before, and it's never safe.

Even though the bridge has a bike lane on the Eastern Span, you can't access it from the portion where automobiles travel.
