San Francisco supervisor calls for investigation into Saturday's 'unlawful' beach party on Ocean Beach

The party, which went against city orders that prohibit gatherings of more than 12 people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was billed as a celebration of Burning Man, the annual counter-culture festival held in Nevada's Black Rock Desert.
Stefani said she's planning on introducing a resolution at next week's Board of Supervisors meeting, urging that District Attorney Chesa Boudin and City Attorney Dennis Herrera investigate all large gatherings and, if necessary, take legal action.
Today, I called for an investigation into the unlawful gathering we saw over the weekend at Ocean Beach. pic.twitter.com/aWV5JsZnBw— Supervisor Catherine Stefani (@SupStefani) September 8, 2020
"For the past six months, we have been pleading with San Franciscans to share in the sacrifice of our small business owners and frontline workers to keep our community safe," Stefani said in a statement.
"The large gathering we saw over the weekend was selfish, dangerous, and, in my view, unlawful on the part of the promoters."
She added, "Those responsible for this event should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, and I hope to see swift action from our City Attorney and District Attorney to this effect."
The party was organized by Collective Conscious and Trap Home Productions, according to an event page on Facebook. It featured 10 hours of performances, as well as activities like a "1-minute group chant to provoke our highest potential," organizers said.
In the aftermath, Mayor London Breed called the organizers "reckless," ordering the beach parking lots closed and calling for extra officers to patrol the area to prevent any future large gatherings.
Last night, over 1,000 people crowded on Ocean Beach to celebrate Burning Man. This was absolutely reckless & selfish. You are not celebrating. You are putting people's lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 6, 2020
The organizers were not immediately available for comment.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
