Post COVID-19 pandemic data shows recovery disparities between SF neighborhoods

While neighborhoods like Japantown and Seacliff are thriving more than ever, other San Francisco neighborhoods are struggling to reach those pre-pandemic sales numbers. Here's what data shows.

While neighborhoods like Japantown and Seacliff are thriving more than ever, other San Francisco neighborhoods are struggling to reach those pre-pandemic sales numbers. Here's what data shows.

While neighborhoods like Japantown and Seacliff are thriving more than ever, other San Francisco neighborhoods are struggling to reach those pre-pandemic sales numbers. Here's what data shows.

While neighborhoods like Japantown and Seacliff are thriving more than ever, other San Francisco neighborhoods are struggling to reach those pre-pandemic sales numbers. Here's what data shows.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco sales tax data suggests some neighborhoods are thriving post-pandemic, while others are struggling to rebound.

"It's a slow start, definitely a slow start around here," said Marian Dalere, vice president of the Glen Park Merchant's Association.

Glen Park is one of the top five San Francisco neighborhoods with a decrease in sales tax revenue from quarter 2 in 2019 to quarter 2 in 2023.

The Tenderloin saw the greatest decrease in sales tax revenue, while South of Market tied with Glen Park, followed by the Financial District/South Beach and Golden Gate Park.

Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

Dalere is also a business owner in the neighborhood.

"We have a great community here that do and want to support us, but I think it's just taking time," she said.

MORE: While downtown SF struggles post-pandemic, data shows other parts of city are thriving

"It never really came back to the same levels that it was before the pandemic," said Marcello Waqued of Pebbles Cafe.

Waqued says Pebbles Cafe used to be particularly crowded in the morning when commuters would stop in on their way to BART or the bus.

"The mornings are pretty dead. We don't really see the same rush," he said.

MORE: 'Seeing the potential': SF's Vacant to Vibrant pop-ups hope to extend their stay in city

Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

"We don't have the customers anymore. Everybody is shopping online," said Tony Jerez of Critter Fritters Pet Foods & Supplies.

Jerez says the Glen Park pet store has been struggling.

"And as you can see I didn't sell a lot during Christmas," he said, while pointing to a full shelf.

Overall, the city has not reached the revenue levels that existed pre-pandemic.

Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

MORE: SF makes changes to planning code to make it easier for businesses to get permits

But where some neighborhoods are struggling to rebound post pandemic, others are thriving, doing better than before COVID-19 hit the city.

"'Lotta tourists come," said Eunice Lee who owns J Market in Japantown.

Lee also owns Zen Aesthetics.

"Starting 2022, starting better and better," Lee said.

MORE: SF civic pride campaign kicks off, rallies residents to support city

Japantown is one of the top five neighborhoods that has seen an increase in sales tax revenue from quarter 2 in 2019 to quarter 2 in 2023.

Aside from Japantown, Seacliff tops the list for the highest percent increase in sales tax revenue, followed by Treasure Island. The Presidio and Potrero Hill round out the list after Japantown.

Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

It may be the types of businesses tourists and locals frequent there.

"Sometimes we see people really moving in and going where are they all going? I would say restaurants," said Stephen Jordan, Owner of Sakura Sakura in the Japantown mall.

"I see people waiting in line for restaurants all the time," Jordan explained.

MORE: What's in store for San Francisco Bay Area's economy post-pandemic?

While these neighborhoods might be thriving on paper, Jordan says his retail store still faces challenges.

"We're showing now, last six months, there's been sort of a decline in foot traffic," Jordan said.

From one end of the city to another, businesses are doing their best to stay open.

"I have hope. I have hope here," Dalere said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live