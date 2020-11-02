localish

The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce celebrates 170th anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid a global pandemic, the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce is passing a major milestone in the organization's history with its 170th anniversary.

"It actually is a transitional year for the Chamber of Commerce," said Rodney Fong, President and CEO of the SF Chamber of Commerce. "Obviously helping hundreds of businesses get back into business, working with City Hall to help make sure that San Francisco is vibrant."

Founded in May 1850, the Chamber has been a leading champion of entrepreneurialism and economic prosperity for businesses across all industries in San Francisco. The business network focuses on advocacy, business development and economic development, while delivering events, programs, and initiatives to boost success.

"It's there to help in great times, but it's also there to help put the pieces back together again. To be the umbrella organization that helps really small micro businesses to bigger, larger companies that really have to get back on our feet," said Fong.

Each fall, the SF Chamber recognizes businesses in several categories during an evening of networking and celebration at the "Excellence in Business Awards" (Ebbies). This year, the Ebbies will celebrate Bay Area's visionary entrepreneurs, business leaders, and exemplary corporate citizens virtually on Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020.

For information on how to register for the event, visit here.

For additional information on the SF Chamber of Commerce, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscosmall businesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruslocalish bay areabay area eventslocalish
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOCALISH
FeedNJ combats hunger and supports local businesses
Sugar skulls: A Día de los Muertos tribute to loved ones
Long Island bakery offers full-time jobs to people with disabilities
How to create the Día de Los Muertos look to honor your loved ones
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF voters could break turnout record
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
VIDEO: Trump supporters parade past Marin City Biden rally
Map shows every Bay Area voting location
Record-breaking voter turnout recorded in Santa Clara Co.
Will loser of the presidential election accept the result?
Show More
Early voting shatters records in Calif.
Bay Area could get first taste of autumn rain this weekend
Trump, Biden stop in key states as 2020 campaigns near end
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters around Biden bus
More TOP STORIES News