The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce celebrates 170th anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid a global pandemic, the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce is passing a major milestone in the organization's history with its 170th anniversary.
"It actually is a transitional year for the Chamber of Commerce," said Rodney Fong, President and CEO of the SF Chamber of Commerce. "Obviously helping hundreds of businesses get back into business, working with City Hall to help make sure that San Francisco is vibrant."
Founded in May 1850, the Chamber has been a leading champion of entrepreneurialism and economic prosperity for businesses across all industries in San Francisco. The business network focuses on advocacy, business development and economic development, while delivering events, programs, and initiatives to boost success.
"It's there to help in great times, but it's also there to help put the pieces back together again. To be the umbrella organization that helps really small micro businesses to bigger, larger companies that really have to get back on our feet," said Fong.
Each fall, the SF Chamber recognizes businesses in several categories during an evening of networking and celebration at the "Excellence in Business Awards" (Ebbies). This year, the Ebbies will celebrate Bay Area's visionary entrepreneurs, business leaders, and exemplary corporate citizens virtually on Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020.
