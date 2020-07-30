Coronavirus California

San Francisco COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest ever and getting worse, health director says

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than four months into the pandemic, the coronavirus is still spreading at an alarming rate in San Francisco, the city's health director warned in a press conference Thursday.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the city is "higher than it's ever been before and continues to climb," Dr. Grant Colfax said. As of Thursday, 107 people were in the hospital and 25% of those were in intensive care, he said.

"Let me be clear. We are in a major surge of COVID-19," said Colfax. "The virus is moving fast and more people are getting seriously ill."

San Francisco has 6,197 confirmed cases and 57 deaths. The city went from 5,000 to 6,000 coronavirus cases in 10 days.

At the current rate of spread, Colfax estimates San Francisco will have more than 750 people hospitalized with COVID-19 by mid-October and more than 600 deaths by the end of the year.

VIDEO: San Francisco turned ghost town? Here's how empty the city really is
Walking through San Francisco's South of Market and Financial District feels like a ghost town, as 90-percent of the city's workforce is working from home and people are leaving the city.



Plausible worst-case scenarios show 2,400 hospitalizations and 1,800 deaths.

"These scenarios become unfortunately more likely as each day goes by," Colfax said.

The rise in hospitalizations is the main reason San Francisco is on the state's COVID-19 watch list and the reason it has paused its reopening plan indefinitely.

"Please wear a mask. It's really not that hard," Colfax pleaded. "I want to see San Francisco opening schools instead of medical sites, and I know you do too."

San Francisco is opening a new low-acuity continuing care site at the Presidio, so that if hospitals do reach capacity, some non-COVID patients can be treated there.

Colfax asked San Franciscans to help avoid that scenario.

"Everyone needs to behave as if each of us has COVID-19. It doesn't matter how you feel or look, or even if you got a negative test, be careful."

