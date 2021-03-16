Arrest made in attempted San Francisco carjacking of older woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say a 16-year-old girl has been arrested in the attempted carjacking of a 75-year-old woman in a Safeway parking lot on 7th Ave. in the city's Richmond District, which was thwarted by a nearby Good Samaritan.The woman was walking back to her red Lexus when she was attacked by three young women, who reportedly took her keys and purse, dragged her, and tried to carjack her. That's when the young Good Samaritan jumped in to action, dropping his jug of almond milk and jumping on the back of the vehicle, shattering the rear window.Police say witness accounts provided officers with the information needed to identify a suspect vehicle. On March 12, SFPD was notified by the Antioch Police Department that they found the suspect vehicle and detained three of the car's occupants.Police say one of them, a 16-year-old girl from San Leandro, was identified as a suspect in the carjacking and was arrested and booked into San Francisco's Juvenile Justice Center for felony charges of carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault, elder abuse and conspiracy.The investigation is still underway to identify the three other suspects. The victim and the Good Samaritan are recovering from their injuries.