Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50k operation to help patient 'smile again'

Hear how one person's life might be turned around by this free procedure

One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a free $50,000 operation to build someone a brand new set of teeth.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident in need of a new smile.

7x7 Dental Implant & Oral Surgery Specialists is giving that person a $50,000 complimentary full arch restoration.

Dr. Eric Scharf joined ABC 7@7 to talk about what this means.

Scharf says that they are looking for someone missing all or most of their teeth and will be building them a brand new set of teeth.

"That's going to be fully functional, secure, they can eat and chew what they want, and they look great," Dr. Scharf said. "So patients are extremely happy when they have them, it really is life-changing."

"7x7" did something similar back in 2020 and Dr. Scharf says it is something they want to make into an annual event. He sees the impact that this can make on a person that otherwise wouldn't be able to afford the surgery.

"When you provide this for someone, it not only improves their health and their wellbeing, it also provides a boost of self-confidence, Dr. Scharf said. "That mental well-being is so important and I think it's underlooked."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live