San Francisco drug dealers could soon face murder charges for overdoses, Gov. Newsom announces

A new task force, announced by Governor Newsom's office Friday, will respond to deadly overdoses in San Francisco like homicide cases and is expected to roll out early next year.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Newsom announced a new effort on Friday to hold drug dealers accountable on the streets of San Francisco.

His office announced a joint law enforcement task force that will treat overdoses as homicides.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins made this a campaign promise back in October 2022, while she served as interim DA. But now, it's a reality.

"Making sure that these dealers are admonished, that should they be connected to selling fentanyl to someone who overdoses, that they could be charged with murder, because we have to hold these people accountable," Jenkin said in an October 2022 debate.

That means they'll employ procedures to document deaths, gather evidence, and process intelligence to map out the supply of fentanyl, holding drug traffickers accountable.

With a team involving members of the San Francisco Police Department, the DA's office, CHP, and the California National Guard.

"I think really what we're concerned about is how is this policy going to be implemented and recognizing that the law enforcement activities to date, including increases in law enforcement overall have not reduced the suffering that we're seeing on the streets," Michael Discepola, the Director of Health at GLIDE said.

Discepola, the Director of Health at GLIDE, a non-profit based in the Tenderloin, says with new state resources coming in, he worries about the destabilization of health and wellness within the community.

"One of the challenges I think that this type of policy creates is, I think drug dealers also prevent overdoses because we get Narcan in their hands, and will this prevent other individuals on the street from being willing to get involved to be able to reduce overdose on the street," he said.

Governor Newsom said in a statement, "The opioid crisis has claimed too many, and fentanyl traffickers must be held accountable including, as appropriate, for murder. This task force is fighting for those affected by this crisis - for victims and loved ones who deserve peace."

The Governor's Office says this task force is expected to roll out early next year.

