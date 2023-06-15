  • Watch Now

Incarcerated people at San Francisco jail receive high school diplomas

Lyanne Melendez Image
ByLyanne Melendez KGO logo
Thursday, June 15, 2023 11:47PM
San Francisco Sheriff's Five Keyes program educates incarcerated people - on Wednesday, 16 people received their high school diplomas while in jail.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Twenty years ago, the San Francisco Sheriff's Office set out to educate incarcerated people. It was an innovative idea, one that has paid off. Wednesday, 16 people received their high school diplomas while in jail. This program called Five Keys sets out to restore communities through education.

"I can finally move on to the next chapter in my life and become that successful Black man I aspire to be," expressed Everick Stephenson who graduated today as his mother and wife looked on.

Watch the video in the media player above for the full story.

