ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim's dogs rescued after SF firefighters battle 3-alarm fire, 1 hospitalized

Officials say the fire broke out at 324 10th Ave. between Geary Blvd. and Clement St. just before 2p.m.
Three buildings were hit by the smoky fire. One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
Two cats and two dogs were also rescued.
The dogs happened to be ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim's pets, Georgie and Daphne!
"They were staying at our dog sitter while I worked late yesterday," according to Lim. "PS: If I seem distracted anchoring the news about the Richmond District fire...this is why!"
OMG these are my dogs, Georgie and Daphne! THANK YOU @SFFDPIO @SFACC for rescuing them!— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 13, 2022
They were staying at our dog sitter while I worked late yesterday.
PS: If I seem distracted anchoring the news about the Richmond District fire...this is why! https://t.co/oK38pngwHb
Hi Dion, they are okay and super happy doggies! We are happy they are safe. Your dog sitter was amazing, https://t.co/H2Y5T3vZnv pic.twitter.com/Sdg5TDgIgw— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 13, 2022
The fire was under control within the hour and fire fighters focused on putting out hot spots.
Residents were warned to keep their windows closed as heavy smoke drifted over the area.
Building fire on 10th Ave at Clement @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/MqRkrVIJbq— George in Frisco (@TenderloinDad) February 12, 2022
The cause is under investigation.
