ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim's dogs rescued after SF firefighters battle 3-alarm fire, 1 hospitalized

One person, two cats and two dogs were rescued. And the dogs happened to be ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim's pets, Georgie and Daphne
Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in SF, 1 hospitalized, pets rescued

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in San Francisco's Richmond District on Saturday.

Officials say the fire broke out at 324 10th Ave. between Geary Blvd. and Clement St. just before 2p.m.

Three buildings were hit by the smoky fire. One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

Two cats and two dogs were also rescued.

The dogs happened to be ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim's pets, Georgie and Daphne!

"They were staying at our dog sitter while I worked late yesterday," according to Lim. "PS: If I seem distracted anchoring the news about the Richmond District fire...this is why!"





The fire was under control within the hour and fire fighters focused on putting out hot spots.

Residents were warned to keep their windows closed as heavy smoke drifted over the area.



The cause is under investigation.


