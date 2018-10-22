SFFD

San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White announces her retirement

San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White stands at a Memorial Day Commemoration at San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio in San Francisco, Monday, May 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Mayor London Breed and Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White have announced that Chief Hayes-White will retire from the San Francisco Fire Department.

San Francisco Fire Dept. Lt. Jonathan Baxter confirms to ABC7 News Hayes-White will retire "sometime in the spring of 2019"

Hayes-White is the first woman to lead the department.

She is reportedly staying on the job until spring to give Mayor London Breed time to find a replacement.

Hayes-White said in a statement: ""I am proud to have advanced health, wellness, and safety initiatives in our workplaces, and in partnership with the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation. I am most gratified that we are one of the most diverse Fire Departments in the world, which adds profound benefits to the ease of our service delivery to the community. As someone born and raised in this great City, I remain proud to serve the Fire Department and the City and County of San Francisco and look forward to assisting Mayor Breed with the transition of a new Fire Chief."

Mayor London Breed said: ""I want to thank Chief Hayes-White for her decades of service in our Fire Department, where she worked admirably to maintain the safety and security of the people of San Francisco," said Mayor Breed. "During her nearly fifteen years as Chief, I worked with her as a Fire Commissioner, as a member of the Board of Supervisors, and now as Mayor to strengthen and improve the Department. I also want to thank her for working collaboratively to ensure that we have stability as we work to select a new Fire Chief. While we identify and select a new Chief, Chief Hayes-White can continue to focus on what matters most to all of us - keeping our residents and visitors safe."

Hayes-White was appointed fire chief by Mayor Gavin Newsom in 2004.

