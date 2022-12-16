Elderly woman dies after being rescued from accidental SF house fire, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An elderly woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in San Francisco Friday morning, SFFD officials say.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Idora Avenue in the Forest Hill neighborhood.

It started in the back of the home and investigators say it appears to have been accidental.

The woman was trapped on the second floor and had to be rescued. She died after being pulled from the home.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the community," SFFD said in a tweet.

The victim has not been identified.

