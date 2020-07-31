1 hospitalized after 2-alarm apartment building fire near SF's Fisherman's Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco responded Friday morning to a two-alarm residential structure fire in North Beach.

The fire broke out at a three-story residential complex at 2233 Powell St., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

One person was rescued from the blaze and was transported to the hospital. A dog was also rescued.

The fire was first reported by the fire department at 2:22 a.m., and firefighters reported the fire was contained at 3:18 a.m.

One person was displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosffdbuilding firefireapartment fire
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
100 laptops stolen from SF school in early morning burglary
Will face masks and eye goggles be the new masking requirement in SF?
COVID-19 cases reported at 4 Costco stores in Santa Clara Co.
EDD in hot seat at state assembly hearing
Show More
Berkeley pastor believes fire set at his church was a hate crime
COVID-19 prompts demand for home healthcare instead of nursing homes
Getting off COVID-19 watch list nearly impossible, Solano Co. health official says
Survey shows how different generations cope with COVID-19 stress
SF health director shares stark COVID-19 warning
More TOP STORIES News