San Francisco Giants rookies dress up as Ken from 'Barbie' movie

San Francisco Giants rookie players dressed up as Ken from the movie "Barbie" and showed off their "Kenergy."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The hype over the 'Barbie' movie continues to live on. And now, it's found its way into the San Francisco Giants' clubhouse.

Take a look at these photos that the team posted on social media Sunday.

They show rookie players dressed up as "Kens".

The caption reads, "Can you feel the Kenergy?" with a dancing man emoji.

Rookies dressing up in costumes is apparently an MLB tradition for an away game toward the end of the season.

