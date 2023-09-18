San Francisco Giants rookies dress up as Ken from 'Barbie' movie

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The hype over the 'Barbie' movie continues to live on. And now, it's found its way into the San Francisco Giants' clubhouse.
Take a look at these photos that the team posted on social media Sunday.
They show rookie players dressed up as "Kens".
MORE: 'Barbie' is about to become America's highest-grossing movie of 2023
The caption reads, "Can you feel the Kenergy?" with a dancing man emoji.
Rookies dressing up in costumes is apparently an MLB tradition for an away game toward the end of the season.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live