San Francisco Giants rookies dress up as Ken from 'Barbie' movie

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Monday, September 18, 2023 11:21PM
San Francisco Giants rookie players dressed up as Ken from the movie "Barbie" and showed off their "Kenergy."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The hype over the 'Barbie' movie continues to live on. And now, it's found its way into the San Francisco Giants' clubhouse.

Take a look at these photos that the team posted on social media Sunday.

They show rookie players dressed up as "Kens".

The caption reads, "Can you feel the Kenergy?" with a dancing man emoji.

Rookies dressing up in costumes is apparently an MLB tradition for an away game toward the end of the season.

