AI-powered website works to answer questions about San Francisco

Thursday, April 27, 2023 1:11AM
San Francisco GPT is a AI-powered website that answers a variety of questions about San Francisco from the best places for coffee to crime statistics.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As more chatbot software programs become available, there is now one specifically geared to answer questions about San Francisco.

San Francisco GPT, or generative pre-trained transformer, is a AI-powered website that answers a variety of questions about the city from the best places for coffee to crime statistics.

Founder and co-creator Rahul Sonwalkar says the website provides instant answers to questions by using publicly available information.

The startup is in the process of adding more data to the website. To learn more, visit here.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

