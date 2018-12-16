San Francisco gun buyback pulls hundreds of guns off city streets

San Francisco Police teamed up with a community group to take hundreds of guns off the streets Saturday.ABC7 News was in SOMA yesterday morning as the SFPD and the group United Playaz staffed a gun buy back event.Police say 244 guns were collected at the event.That included seven assault rifles, 45 shotguns-five of which were homemade -- 51 rifles and the rest were revolvers and semi-automatic pistols.It's the latest gun buyback event for the department and United Playaz in their effort to make the streets safer."Homicides in San Francisco have went down and the chief shared with me that he believes and I believe that it has to do with these gun buybacks that have happened," Rudy Corpuz Jr. with United Playaz said.Those who brought in weapons received $100 for a handgun and $200 for an assault weapon.