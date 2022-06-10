gun violence

Oakland police hosting gun buyback event Saturday, converting guns to gardens

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

OPD hosting gun buyback event Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On any given day in Oakland, the epidemic of gun violence can be seen on the streets. While many across the city have tried for years to stop it, their efforts have often failed.

Now, in collaboration with other community stakeholders, the Oakland Police Department is trying something different: turning guns into gardens.

TAKE ACTION: Local resources for survivors and victims of gun violence

"Really what it is is an effort to try and safely bring in some firearms that someone may not be paying attention to," said OPD Captain Roland Holmgren.

On Saturday, OPD will co-host a gun buyback event for the first time in nine years.

There, they'll pay people between $100 and $300 for up to three firearms. They'll later melt them down and turn them into gardening tools.

RELATED: Oakland Police Chief after violent weekend: 'Far too many people have been let out of custody'

"This impacts the possibility of a firearm that's not, you know, has fallen out of sight of somebody's memory or not truly being taken care of, potentially finding their way into the hands of somebody who's willing to use it to harm our community," Holmgren said.

To convert the recycled gun parts, OPD has partnered with both local blacksmiths and Colorado-based company, RAWTools.

Their executive director, Mike Martin, says his company's work has produced real results.

VIDEO: 'Cars shot up, homes shot up:' Oakland police chief laments violence in his city
EMBED More News Videos

With his city mired in violence, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong sat down with ABC7 News to discuss the unprecedented firepower on the streets.



"When we spend time greening our communities, community gardens, parks, places like that, violence in those areas can decrease up to 30%," Martin said.

OPD says while the event has been planned for some time, recent events in Uvalde, Buffalo and other places has given it a renewed emphasis.

RELATED: Mass shootings in the U.S. have nearly tripled since 2013, Gun Violence Archive data shows

An emphasis, that Captain Holmgren says, OPD plans to utilize to help keep their community a little safer.

"Anything that we can do, anything that our community can do to help reduce gun violence and get these weapons off the street, is definitely worth it," he said.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandgun safetyopdgun violencegardeninggun buybackcrime preventionpoliceguns
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
'Red flag' gun control bill passes House, unlikely in Senate
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
2 arrested following shooting at South Bay library, police say
Dwyane Wade says US gun violence 'doesn't allow me to sleep at night'
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF Mayor Breed kicks off events leading up to Juneteenth holiday
SJ police seize more than 60 firearms from suspect's home
EXCLUSIVE: Older SJ couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
Curry's diagnosis for Game 4 of NBA Finals: 'I'm going to play'
US to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 4 on ABC7 tonight
16-year-old boy shot, killed in broad daylight in Oakland
Show More
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
New details into what went wrong inside luxury SF apartment
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
'Red flag' gun control bill passes House, unlikely in Senate
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
More TOP STORIES News