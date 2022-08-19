New data shows 3.5% drop in homelessness in SF from 2019 to 2022

According to data, the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco dropped from over 8,000 to about 7,750 - a 3.5 percent decrease.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of San Francisco's most pervasive and pressing problems might be getting a little better.

According to data released Thursday from the latest point in time count, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the city dropped from over 8,000 to about 7,750 - a 3.5 percent decrease.

Much of that drop, experts say, can be attributed to the massive amount of resources the city received during the pandemic.

RELATED: They emerged during COVID pandemic. What's next for SF's lifesaving hotels turned homeless shelters?

"Cities haven't gotten much help from the California government or the federal government until this just happened. So that obviously makes a difference," said Randy Shaw, of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic.

Of those counted, about 57 percent were unsheltered and living on the street - a decrease since 2019.

While the racial and ethnic makeup of those experiencing homelessness either declined or stayed relatively the same, Latinos were a noticeable exception.

Over the past three years, homelessness in that community shot up 55 percent - an example of the toll COVID has taken.

RELATED: Here's what it takes to survive SF's Tenderloin District amid crime, drug dealing, addiction

"Many of the Latinx folks who became homeless during the pandemic lost jobs. And even before the pandemic were living in insecure housing situations," said Ian James, from the Coalition on Homelessness.

While the latest report might offer some hope, many say it's important to remember its limitations.

"It's a snapshot of a single night. It doesn't capture a lot of people who experience homelessness for short periods of time that don't happen to be in the streets or in the shelter that given night," James said.

Experts say access to affordable housing remains the biggest obstacle to overcoming homelessness in San Francisco.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: New SF DA explains how she plans to clean up city, hold criminals accountable

For decades, the city simply hasn't built enough.

"San Francisco has the slowest housing approval process in the United States of any city. And we make it extremely difficult to build housing and very expensive," Shaw said.

And until that changes, those on the front lines say people's views on the issue will continue to lag reality.

"What I've learned about homelessness, the numbers don't matter, it's perception. And the perception is it's getting a lot worse even though the numbers are going down," said Shaw.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live