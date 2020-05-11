Society

San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient in its care

This image shows a man that officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital need help to identify on May 10, 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday made an appeal to the public for help in identifying a patient in its care since Friday night.

The person is described as male and probably in his 30s, standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing over 350 pounds.

He was found unconscious at 170 Pacific Ave. on Friday night.

Anyone with information about the person's identity is urged to call (628) 206-8063, or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.

