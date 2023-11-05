  • Watch Now

East Bay city surpasses San Francisco in home prices, data shows

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff
Sunday, November 5, 2023 8:39PM
Dublin is topping San Francisco on the list of most expensive places to buy a home in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The east bay city of Dublin is topping San Francisco on the list of most expensive places to buy a home.

Hard to believe, right?

This is all according to new data from Zillow, the real estate listing site.

They say prices in San Francisco have not changed in six months, allowing other cities to surpass it.

First was Fremont in 2022, then San Jose overtook it in July this year, and now Dublin is making the list.

It's the fastest-growing city in all of California with average prices going up 4% in the last six months.

