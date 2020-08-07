Society

San Francisco restaurant uses 'igloos' for safe, socially distanced dining

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco restaurant has come up with a new idea to keep diners socially distanced while they eat their sushi.

Hashiri which is located in Mint Plaza has installed what they're calling garden igloos just outside their doors.

"We were able to this igloo dome to offer one of the best dining experiences here in the Mint Plaza where we can keep our customers safe as well as our staff," said Kenichiro Matsuura.

The igloos cost about $1,000 a piece.

Rooftop bars in New York and Chicago use them to shelter customers in the winter.

