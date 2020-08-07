San Francisco restaurant uses 'igloos' for safe, socially distanced dining

Hashiri which is located in Mint Plaza has installed what they're calling garden igloos just outside their doors.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
"We were able to this igloo dome to offer one of the best dining experiences here in the Mint Plaza where we can keep our customers safe as well as our staff," said Kenichiro Matsuura.
The igloos cost about $1,000 a piece.
Rooftop bars in New York and Chicago use them to shelter customers in the winter.
Tune in at 11 p.m. to watch Kate Larsen's full report
VIDEO: Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?