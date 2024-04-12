SF Ikea opens Saluhall, 2-story eatery named after famous Stockholm market

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another celebratory opening for Ikea in downtown San Francisco.

Nine months after opening its store in the mid-Market area, Ikea opened Saluhall on Thursday.

It's a two-story food hall named after one of the most famous markets in Stockholm.

Ikea says the food hall is more than just an eatery.

"Food is one of the most important drivers for our business. This is the reason why people want to come together," said Cindy Andersen of Ingka Group.

Eight local restaurants will make up the Ikea food hall.

There will also be two bars, a bakery and a cooking school.

Ikea is working with a workplace development agency to hire workers from the local community.

The food hall opens just in time for lunch at 11:30 a.m.

It will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

