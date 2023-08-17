71-year-old driver arrested in SF crash that killed 4-year-old girl in stroller: Police

A 71-year-old driver has been arrested in the San Francisco crash that killed 4-year-old girl in a stroller.

Police say they arrested the driver for three counts for not yielding to pedestrians and one count of vehicular manslaughter.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are learning more details about a fatal crash in San Francisco where a 4-year-old-girl was killed.

"Officers arrived on scene and located three pedestrians who were struck. A juvenile female and an adult male were suffering from injuries due to that collision. Officers immediately rendered aid and medics to the scene who transported the pedestrian to the hospital for life threatening injuries," said SFPD Officer Robert Rueca.

San Francisco policed confirmed the 4-year-old girl was being pushed in a stroller by her parents who were visiting San Francisco and crossing on King and 4th streets.

On Wednesday, residents left flowers on the pole where the family was struck.

Many saying they fear for their safety. Off camera a traffic control officer confirmed one of his colleagues who helped the family had to take today off after the traumatizing scene.

SFPD has not released details on how the collision occur, but confirmed the driver stayed on scene. On Wednesday, she was identified as 71-year-old Karen Cartagena.

"Due to the investigation which was led by our traffic collision investigation unit who also arrived on scene. They determined probable cause and arrested the driver for three counts for not yielding to pedestrians, one count of vehicular manslaughter," said Officer Rueca.

In a statement, SFMTA confirmed their preliminary findings point to this not being a speeding crash, it was a failure to yield when turning.

According to their data, there have been 12 collisions on 4th and King with 19 injured victims between 2019 and 2023. Tuesday's death is the first fatality here.

On Wednesday, in less than an hour, we saw at least four close calls. We witnessed multiple cars inching up to pedestrians who have the right of way and many speeding through the intersection

Janelle Wong, executive director for San Francisco's Bicycle Coalition is asking the city to make changes.

"It's heartbreaking. It is on the high injury network for vision zero and something needs to be done about that intersection," said Wong and added, "The way that it's designed it should be waiting and giving priority to pedestrians going into the crosswalk. Cars should have a red light or yielding."

Regarding the driver, SFPD confirmed "Impairment due to drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time."

