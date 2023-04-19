1 injured in 2-alarm fire in San Francisco, firefighters say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in San Francisco, officials announced on Wednesday.

Crews say one person has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

In a tweet, the blaze is reportedly happening at 1620 Leavenworth St.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.