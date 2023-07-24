29,000 runners tour the city during annual San Francisco Marathon

Race organizers say about 29,000 runners took part in Sunday's San Francisco marathon.

Brice Daubord from France finished first overall.

The first woman to finish was San Francisco's Leandra Zimmermann.

And the first to finish in the non-binary category was J.L. Odom, also from San Francisco.

Among the other runners were some former inmates at San Quentin who raced with a purpose.

"You just want to be better. You want to have that mindset of trying to rehabilitate and better yourself and process everything," said runner Jonathan Chiu. "There are a lot of parallels to running and being in prison where there is maybe a light of hope and you just got to keep going and don't stop."

The 26-mile route was a scenic tour through the city: along the Bay, through the Presidio, across the Golden Gate Bridge, back down through golden gate park and a finish line next to the Bay Bridge.

