Disney, ABC7 volunteers tackle hunger, pack groceries for Bay Area families

Disney and ABC7's volunteers are helping local food banks to support Feeding America partnership
Disney, ABC7 volunteers partners with Feeding America

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several ABC7 News "VoluntEARS" helped out at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank on Saturday.

ABC7's parent company, Disney, partners with Feeding America to tackle hunger.

Volunteers packed grocery bags filled with fresh produce that will be delivered to 9,000 Bay Area homes.

They included cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, cucumbers, apples, celery, onions, rice and frozen chicken.



"With just our home delivered groceries program, we have increased our qualifications to serve a variety of individuals and households including families with young children, anyone who may have a challenge heading to one of our pop-ups, or head to a local grocery store at 11a.m. And being able to provide them with a service that otherwise they would not have," said Erica Alvarez, Volunteer and Site Manager at SF-Marin Food Bank.

RELATED: 'It's amazing': San Francisco firefighter raises $10,000 for San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

Overall, 780 bags were prepped, according to a warehouse volunteer representative.

The food bank is looking for more volunteers as we head into the holidays.

You can find more information here.

