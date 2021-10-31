Disney, ABC7 volunteers tackle hunger, pack groceries for Bay Area families

ABC7's parent company, Disney, partners with Feeding America to tackle hunger.
Volunteers packed grocery bags filled with fresh produce that will be delivered to 9,000 Bay Area homes.
They included cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, cucumbers, apples, celery, onions, rice and frozen chicken.
Disney & @abc7newsbayarea VoluntEARS are helping our local food banks to support our @FeedingAmerica partnership. On Saturday, volunteers were at the SF-Marin Food Bank where 780 bags filled with fresh produce were prepped and will feed about 2,300 people. https://t.co/KuDHE1wEuR pic.twitter.com/JvbCgqBHQU— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 31, 2021
"With just our home delivered groceries program, we have increased our qualifications to serve a variety of individuals and households including families with young children, anyone who may have a challenge heading to one of our pop-ups, or head to a local grocery store at 11a.m. And being able to provide them with a service that otherwise they would not have," said Erica Alvarez, Volunteer and Site Manager at SF-Marin Food Bank.
Overall, 780 bags were prepped, according to a warehouse volunteer representative.
The food bank is looking for more volunteers as we head into the holidays.
