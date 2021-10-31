Disney, ABC7 volunteers tackle hunger, pack groceries for Bay Area families

Disney & @abc7newsbayarea VoluntEARS are helping our local food banks to support our @FeedingAmerica partnership. On Saturday, volunteers were at the SF-Marin Food Bank where 780 bags filled with fresh produce were prepped and will feed about 2,300 people. https://t.co/KuDHE1wEuR pic.twitter.com/JvbCgqBHQU