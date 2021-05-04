San Francisco relaxes outdoor mask guidelines for vaccinated people

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A week ago, the president of the United States said vaccinated people could take their masks off outside. Now we are hearing the city of San Francisco, which is also now saying vaccinated people can take their masks off outside unless they are in a large gathering.San Francisco says it welcomes these common sense guidelines, and officials hope this will incentivize people to get vaccinated.The city's acting health officer says people do not need to wear masks while exercising outdoors and don't need to pull the mask up over their face when passing people on the trail, saying passing people does not create a risk of transmission.The city says it will require masks in large gatherings of 300 or more.The city did not say in its statement why it took a week to adopt the guidelines, but this officially clears people here in the city to relax their mask wearing during their outdoor workout Tuesday morning.