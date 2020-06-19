Pets & Animals

Wild mountain lion suspected of killing 3 animals at San Francisco Zoo

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A wild mountain lion captured in San Francisco's Mission Bay may have killed three animals at the San Francisco Zoo earlier this week.

The mountain lion was spotted in the Financial District and Russian Hill early Tuesday morning before being caught near Oracle Park on Thursday.

RELATED: Video captures mountain lion wandering though San Francisco's Embarcadero, Russian Hill

On Friday, the San Francisco Zoo revealed that earlier this week three of its marsupials, two wallaroos and one red kangaroo, were found dead in their outdoor exhibit.

"Findings suggest that a local wild carnivore is responsible," spokesperson Nancy Chan told ABC7. "With the unusual siting and capture of a young mountain lion in San Francisco this week, the Zoo is investigating whether this could be the perpetrator."

The mountain lion, which is believed to be a juvenile at around 15 months old, was taken to a veterinarian after it was captured. When it was deemed healthy enough to be released, the animal was collared and sent "en route to a suitable habitat on the peninsula," the Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday.
