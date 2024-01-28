These SF off-ramps expected to be closed Sunday after NFC championship game: Here's what to know

SAN FRANCISCO -- Several San Francisco off-ramps from U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 280 will be closed Sunday after the NFC championship game.

In addition, traffic will be limited through part of the Mission District during the game, San Francisco police said in a social media post.

These off-ramps will be closed from 7 p.m. to midnight, Caltrans said in a social media post Friday:

U.S. 101 northbound and southbound at Cesar Chavez Street

U.S. 101 northbound at Mission Street/Duboce Street

I-280 northbound at San Jose Avenue

I-280 northbound and southbound at Geneva Avenue

This is a map showing several San Francisco off-ramps that will be closed Sunday night after NFC championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco police said they will set limits on Mission and Valencia streets, between 21st Street and 27th Street, "in the interest of public safety."

The San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Agency said additional streets will be closed between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. "in anticipation of possible public reactions to the outcome of the game."

Muni will close 24th Street between Potrero and Valencia, and Mission Street between Cesar Chavez Street and 21st Street.

Bus service will be rerouted on the 14 Mission and 14R Mission Rapid, 27 Bryant, 48 Quintara/24th Street, 49 Van Ness/Mission and 67 Bernal Heights, Muni said.

