New plans and renderings have been filed with the city of San Francisco for the proposed 50-story skyscraper in the Outer Sunset at 2700 Sloat Blvd.

New renderings revealed of controversial 50-story skyscraper for SF's Outer Sunset District

New renderings were obtained by our media partners at the San Francisco Standard.

The thin, tall residential towers would be covered in glass with floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies on each floor.

The building would include retail space, a gym, underground parking and more.

The project would also include 110 affordable housing units.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, city officials have said the building is too big for the area, but the developer is trying to use the state's "density bonus" law to get approval.