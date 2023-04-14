Renderings show 50-story skyscraper proposed for SF's Outer Sunset neighborhood

New renderings show a 50-story skyscraper proposed for San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're learning more about plans for a 50-story skyscraper in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood.

Photos show the huge structure towering over the district on Sloat Boulevard.

It would add more than 700 new apartments and a 200-car basement for parking.

If approved, it would replace an existing garden center and parking lot.

But our media partner the SF Standard reports that the neighborhood is likely to push back against this plan.

That's because 1,500 people signed a petition to stop a previous plan for a 12-story building at the same location.

They said tall buildings would cause negative effects on neighbors and destroy soundscapes.

