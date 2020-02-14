valentine's day

Hundreds attend annual Valentine's Day pillow fight in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds took part in a San Francisco Valentine's Day tradition.

Friday was the annual Pillow Fight in the Embarcadero Plaza.

RELATED: Hundreds flock to annual Valentine's Day pillow fight in San Francisco

There is no official organizer, but in years past, it begins like a flash mob at 6 pm.

Last year, participants claimed there is no better way to show love than smacking loved ones with a fluffy pillow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoembarcaderoholidayentertainmentvalentine's day
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Dating coach helps men 'connect in the real world'
This trolley gets tricked out for Valentine's Day, Halloween and X-mas
Bald eagle chick expected to hatch any minute in Big Bear Valley
Bay Area couple shares secret behind long-lasting love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News