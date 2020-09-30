San Francisco announces reopening date for outdoor playgrounds with restrictions

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6368061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Returning to in-person learning is scary for some teachers & parents, but UCSF compiled a report that may help appease those concerned with transmission in the classroom. Doctors explained why kids get less severe symptoms & infrequent COVID-19 infection.