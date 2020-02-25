Police cruiser rammed by driver suspected of running over 2 homeless people in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man and woman have been taken into custody after San Francisco police say they ran over two homeless people with their car and rammed into a police cruiser.

Authorities say the officer's vehicle was hit on Crown Terrace in Twin Peaks Monday night.



However, it all started earlier in the evening in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood when police received a report of a driver running over two homeless people. Officers say both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver had been seen yelling threats at homeless people.

Police say when the suspect's car rammed into the cruiser, the man behind the wheel and a woman in the passenger's seat tried to run from the scene but officers caught up with the pair.

According to SFPD, one officer has non-life threatening injuries and the male suspect was also hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscotwin peakshaight ashburyofficer injuredarrestpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News