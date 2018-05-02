BILL SCOTT

San Francisco police chief won't say whether he's seeking LAPD job

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott will neither confirm nor deny that he's applied to be LA's top cop. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott will neither confirm nor deny that he's applied to be LA's top cop.

"Well look, I'm not going to confirm an unsubstantiated source," said Scott. "I have to be focused on this job. We have a lot of work to do. There are the recommendations we're trying to get in place with the DOJ reforms. We've got property crimes we're making good progress on," he added.

FULL INTERVIEW: William Scott discusses job as SFPD chief

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Scott is one of 31 people who've applied for the LAPD job.

LA's current chief, Charlie Beck, is retiring next month. Scott served as an LAPD deputy chief prior to his swearing-in at City Hall in January of 2017, and since then, speculation has persisted that Scott is a short-timer, eager to get back to LA, despite having made comments to the contrary in an exclusive interview with ABC7 the day he was announced as the next chief.

"I'm a man of my word, first and foremost. The mayor, the police commission have put the confidence that I'm going to come here and give it my all as long as they will have me here," said Scott in an interview with ABC7's Vic Lee in December of 2016.

EXCLUSIVE: SFPD Chief William Scott discusses department's future


If Scott ends up leaving, at least one police commissioner will be sorry to see him go.
"He's just really been an open, receptive and thoughtful chief and I've been on the commission a year now and I've appreciated working with him so I'd miss him," said San Francisco Police Commissioner Robert Hirsch.

Scott has reportedly advanced in the selection process. He's among the candidates scheduled to be interviewed.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on SFPD Chief William Scott.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybill scottSFPDemploymentpolice chiefpolicepolice officerlapdSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BILL SCOTT
SFPD chief passed over for LAPD chief job
LAPD close to announcing new chief; SFPD chief finalist
LA closer to selecting police chief -- will it be SFPD chief Bill Scott?
SF mayor proposes hiring hundreds of officers to improve safety
More bill scott
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News