Banko Brown death: San Francisco mayor, police chief support DA's decision in Walgreens shooting

San Francisco's mayor and police chief say they support DA Brooke Jenkins' decision not to charge the security guard in deadly Walgreens shooting.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Outside the Market Street Walgreens Tuesday, the memorial for Banko Brown was down and workers prepared to paint over graffiti.

In nearby Union Square, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a new proposal to refresh and reinvigorate Powell Street between the Cable Car turnaround and Union Square.

Mayor Breed says she saw this video of Brown's shooting for the first time Monday when District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released it publicly.

"It was very heartbreaking and sad to witness and actually, I read through the report and just really the parts where the security guard gave aid to Banko, was heartbreaking," Breed said.

The district attorney released the video along with witness statements and a police interview with security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony as part of her announcement that Anthony will not face criminal charges.

"At this time there is nothing to rebut his statements regarding the fact that he acted in self defense," Jenkins said Monday.

"It's a real tragedy but at the end of the day, I think that the district attorney did everything she could to look at the evidence and make a decision based on what the evidence demonstrated," Breed said.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott commended Jenkins' transparency and called her a great public safety partner for the city.

"Our job is to give the evidence and our folks did their jobs," Scott said.

With more San Francisco stores and businesses hiring private security guards, Chief Scott confirmed others are armed.

"There are armed security guards all over this city and that is regulated by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, they have to go through a process to carry arms when they're working their security assignments. Do people have to worry about being shot by security guards? I don't think so, and that answer is statistically no. I mean this is a rare event," Scott continued.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin introduced a resolution Tuesday urging the California attorney general and the U.S. Department of Justice to look at the evidence in this case and come to their own conclusions.

"In the 23 years since I was first elected, I've never encountered anything like this, not to cast dispersions on other places and states, but this is what we read about or see on TV in states like Georgia not in cities like San Francisco," Peskin said.

"I don't think that there's anything wrong with welcoming our California attorney general or anyone else to review the case and make a determination," Breed said.

Supervisor Peskin says the resolution he introduced Tuesday calling for that review will be voted on by the council next week.

Walgreens released the following statement to ABC7 News in response to a request for comment about the newly released video:

"We are offering condolences to the victim's family during this difficult time. The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our stores. Beyond that, for safety purposes, we don't share the specifics of our security protocols. Right now, the store is on slightly reduced hours, closing at 8 from M-F, but hope to return to normal hours shortly."

