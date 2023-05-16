Banko Brown shooting: SF DA releases Walgreens security guard interview with homicide inspectors

In an interview with police, San Francisco Walgreens security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony describes what led to the Banko Brown shooting.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Newly-released video shows a San Francisco Walgreens security guard during an interview with two homicide inspectors, describing what led to the fatal shooting of Banko Brown.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday she will not be filing charges against Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, who police say shot and killed Brown inside a Walgreens April 27 during a shoplifting incident.

Jenkins cited the interview in the video player above, while explaining why she's declined to press charges in the case.

Watch the full interview between San Francisco homicide inspectors and the interview with Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony in the video player above.

As part of the announcement, the DA's office publicly released a comprehensive report on its website including witness statements, a police interview with the security guard, redacted police report and surveillance video.

For the sake of transparency, ABC7 News has decided to post the unedited surveillance video of the fatal shooting in the video player below. We warn you the video is violent and may be difficult to watch.

The district attorney encouraged people to consider all of the evidence as her office has, and not to view the video alone.

Jenkins notes she had to decide whether or not she had sufficient evidence to prove this case to 12 jurors, in making a decision on whether to pursue charges.

"It was our conclusion that we did not have such evidence and that is why we have arrived at this decision at this time," she said.

You can view the district attorney's full report here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live