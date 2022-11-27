At least 3 injured from possible stabbings inside San Francisco home, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police have responded to reports of a stabbing on Juanita Way off Portola Drive.

SFPD said officers responded to a call around 7:19 p.m. and arrived at the scene where they located three adults suffering from possible stab wounds from allegedly being stabbed inside a home.

Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene and transported two adults to the hospital for their injuries. The victims' medical conditions are unknown at this time.

SFPD says they are still on scene conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.