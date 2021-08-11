Report of active shooter on Treasure Island was a false alarm, police say; no one hurt

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco police responded to a report of an active shooter on Treasure Island Wednesday morning, but say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

They say the alarm was set off by mistake.



According to police, officers arrived on scene just after 11:20 a.m. to the 300 block of Avenue H at the Harvey Milk Memorial Administration building.

"At this time we have not confirmed an active shooter incident or located any victims," a police spokesman told ABC7.

SFPD says someone in the building triggered the alarm to report an active shooter.

But after officers searched room by room, they determined there was no threat in the building or anywhere on Treasure Island.

Police were conducting an unrelated active shooter drill in the city's Sunset District, which caused confusion, officials said.



