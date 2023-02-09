EXCLUSIVE: SF Pride names executive director, new parade producer to plan 53rd annual celebration

San Francisco Pride names Suzanne Ford new director, and is bringing in a new production company to plan the 53rd Annual Pride Parade and Celebration.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The organization that puts on San Francisco's annual Pride Parade and festival has selected Suzanne Ford as its executive Director. Ford has been serving as interim executive director of the San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Celebration Committee since February 2022, successfully bringing the annual parade and festival back to San Francisco's Market Street and Civic Center after the pandemic shut down large gatherings for two years in the city.

The new executive director isn't the only change coming to this year's Pride celebration. The company that puts on the largest celebrations in the country, has stepped back from planning the parade after last year's event.

Ford announced on "Getting Answers" that a new production company will take the lead this year. Ford says, the City of San Francisco expects more than one million people to attend pride events, with roughly half of those attending, attending the parade itself.

Los Angeles-based JJLA Events and Entertainment will be working with SF Pride to plan this year's event. The company, known for planning large events, was responsible for producing the flagship concert and festival for the 2019 World Pride Celebration and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City. Parade organizers are hoping the company's experience with entertainment industry will bring notable headliners to San Francisco's Pride Celebration.

The San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration will be held June 24-25. The 53rd Annual Pride Parade "Looking Back and Moving Forward," will be June 25, starting at the foot of Market Street making its way to Civic Center.

